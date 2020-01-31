J Balvin’s track with Jamaican dancehall royalty Sean Paul was one of the most underrated songs of 2019. It will come as no surprise that “Contra La Pared” was largely Tainy’s doing. On his latest, the top reggaeton producer taps Dutty Paul once more and solidifies his place as an honorary member of urbano’s Latino Gang.

“Lento” is a smooth collision of the new wave and vets. Tainy knows that the kids who grew up on reggaeton also grew up on Sean Paul.

The “Get Busy” singer introduces the second posse of Tainy’s 2020 graduating class here. Dominican rapper Mozart La Para directs the listener’s speed on the dance floor, Argentinian trap queen Cazzu balances the vibe with her honeyed yet sharp tongue and Sean Paul does his best to carry them all to the charts. “Lento, muevelo lento,” he sings in Spanish.

Dancehall meets slow drip dembow here and the video viewer gets to peer over Tainy’s shoulder as he works his magic in an underground room where he further blurs the lines between urbano’s genres – signaling that there is a hope and a future in this space.

Though it can sometimes feel like Tainy is picking names out of a hat for his collabs, “Mera” and “Lento,” the two drops ahead of The Kids That Grew Up On Reggaeton’s spring release thus far, hint at a perhaps extremely calculated route.

“Una vaina bacana.”